Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have reportedly signed a deal with an agency for speaking engagements.

The couple stepped back from their roles as senior members of the royal family earlier this year, and it has now been revealed they plan to continue with speaking engagements through Harry Walker Agency.

According to E! News, Harry and Meghan will be ''engaging in moderated discussions and keynote speeches with trade associations, corporations and community forums, speaking on racial justice, gender equity, environmental concerns and mental health''.

The news comes as part of the couple's return to public platforms following their departure from the royal family, which saw them move to Los Angeles with their 13-month-old son Archie.

In April, the couple announced the launch of their philanthropic foundation Archewell - which pays homage to their son - which was kickstarted following the closure of their royal foundation, Sussex Royal.

They said at the time: ''Before Sussex Royal, came the idea of 'Arche' - the Greek word meaning 'source of action'. We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon.

''Faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.''

And the pair recently spoke out to give their support to a UK based charity named StreetGames, to acknowledge the work the organisation has been doing to distribute meals to those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a letter, they wrote: ''We wanted to write and express our heartfelt thanks to the team at StreetGames following their support delivering Hubb Community Kitchen meals throughout London. To know that North Paddington Youth Club, Solidarity Sports and St. Matthews Project distributed hundreds of freshly prepared meals across their networks of young people over the last few months is fantastic.

''The impact of COVID-19 has been a scary and testing time for so many people from all walks of life, all over the world. However, it is in difficult times like these that goodwill to others and community spirit prevails.

''We have been touched to witness from afar the coming together of the organisations we champion and so deeply care about. The compassion and leadership of young people across the StreetGames network is vital, and it is their kindness and selflessness that inspires others to do better.

''This letter comes with our sincere thanks and best wishes to everyone at StreetGames -- Harry & Meghan''