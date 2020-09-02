Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have signed a multi-year deal with streaming service Netflix.

The royal couple - who stepped back as senior members of the royal family earlier this year - have put ink to paper on a deal with the streaming giants, which will cover unscripted TV series, documentaries, feature films and kids' programming, according to a report by The New York Times.

As of the time of writing, the exact terms of the deal are not yet known, but it echoes a similar deal previously made by Barack and Michelle Obama, whose Higher Ground Productions produced the Oscar-winning documentary 'American Factory' for the streamer.

In a statement, the couple said: ''Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection.

''Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens.

''We are pleased to work with Ted [Sarandos, Netflix's co-CEO and chief content officer] and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.''

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 39, reportedly already have projects in development with Netflix, including a nature docuseries and an animated series that will celebrate inspiring women.

Ted said in his own statement: ''Harry and Meghan have inspired millions of people all around the world with their authenticity, optimism and leadership. We're incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home - and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.''

The couple - who have 15-month-old son Archie together - will focus on creating programming that resonates with them, including issues that are the focus of their nonprofit foundation, Archewell.