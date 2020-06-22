Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have sent their thanks to a UK charity that has been distributing fresh meals to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The royal couple - who stepped back from royal duties and moved to Los Angeles earlier this year - have reached out to send a letter of gratitude to a UK based charity named StreetGames, to acknowledge the work the organisation has been doing amid the global health crisis.

StreetGames works to deliver meals to young people in need, with the meals being made by the Hubb Community Kitchen, which both Harry and Meghan are already known to support.

The letter, which is dated June 19, read: ''We wanted to write and express our heartfelt thanks to the team at StreetGames following their support delivering Hubb Community Kitchen meals throughout London. To know that North Paddington Youth Club, Solidarity Sports and St. Matthews Project distributed hundreds of freshly prepared meals across their networks of young people over the last few months is fantastic.''

It continued: ''The impact of COVID-19 has been a scary and testing time for so many people from all walks of life, all over the world. However, it is in difficult times like these that goodwill to others and community spirit prevails.

''We have been touched to witness from afar the coming together of the organisations we champion and so deeply care about. The compassion and leadership of young people across the StreetGames network is vital, and it is their kindness and selflessness that inspires others to do better.

''This letter comes with our sincere thanks and best wishes to everyone at StreetGames -- Harry & Meghan''

StreetGames shared the message on their Twitter account over the weekend.

They wrote alongside the letter: ''Wow! Thank you so much Harry and Meghan for your kind words and your continued support for StreetGames and the brilliant local organisations working to support their communities in these challenging times. (sic)''