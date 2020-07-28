Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have formally closed their Sussex Royal charity.

Companies House, the UK's registrar of companies, shows that three separate documents have been filed to dissolve the Sussex Royal Foundation.

The three documents are a ''special resolution to wind up'' the company as well as the ''appointment of a voluntary liquidator'' and a ''declaration of solvency''.

The documents are expected to appear in full in 5 days time, after being processed by Companies House.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex - who stepped back as senior royals earlier this year - have started a new charity called Archewell, inspired by their 14-month-old son's name.

The couple said earlier this year: ''Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be. Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of 'Arche' - the Greek word meaning 'source of action'. We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.''

Archewell was always designed to replace their Sussex Royal organisation, with their social media changing to reflect this.

A statement published on sussexroyal.com said: ''In Spring 2020, their digital channels will be refreshed as they introduce the next exciting phase to you.''

A trademark application for Archewell was filed on 3 March and since then, Archewell LLC and Archewell, Inc were filed as corporations in the state of Delaware, where the 'Suits' actress' company Frim Fram Inc also moved to.