Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have personally donated $130,000 (£119,453) to African girl's education charity CAMFED.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose to gift the money to celebrate their recent birthdays, with Harry turning 36 on Tuesday (15.09.20), and Meghan celebrating her 39th birthday last month.

What's more, the charity raised an additional $129,000 (£118,541) on behalf of the couple to mark their birthdays.

In a statement, Harry and Meghan said: ''No better way to celebrate what really matters.

''Thank you to everyone who donated, Harry and Meghan.''

The Duke and Duchess took part in a CAMFED event during a tour of Africa last year, with Harry attending in Lilongwe, Malawi, and Meghan joining via video link.

Last month saw the couple volunteer with the Baby2Baby charity in Los Angeles.

Harry and Meghan - who quit as senior members of the British Royal Family earlier this year and moved to California with their son Archie - spent time working with the non-profit at Knox Elementary School in LA, as they handed out supplies to families in need.

A source said: ''Everyone was in great spirits. The kids were eager to receive their books and supplies and Meghan and Harry did what they do best - engage and connect with the crowd.

''[Harry and Meghan] were determined to serve every last child waiting in a line that wrapped around the school and they chatted with the families about the upcoming school year and wished all of the kids good luck.''

Baby2Baby - which has a host of celebrity supporters, including Jessica Alba, Drew Barrymore, Julie Bowen, Nicole Richie and Kelly Rowland - was one of four charities chosen by Harry and Meghan for donations in lieu of gifts to celebrate the birth of Archie in May 2019.

It provides children between the ages of 0 to 12 years, living in poverty with diapers, clothing and basic necessities.