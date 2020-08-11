Prince Harry ''almost froze'' when he met Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, for the first time.

The 35-year-old royal married former actress Meghan in 2018 after two years of dating, and it has now been claimed the prince was head over heels with the beauty from the moment he saw her.

In the new biography 'Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Family', authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand explain the couple were set up on a blind date by friends Misha Nonoo and Markus Anderson.

And whilst Meghan, 38, ''didn't know much about'' Harry when they first met, it didn't take long for them to start falling in love.

Omid and Carolyn wrote in 'Finding Freedom': ''Harry is admittedly tough to impress, but he almost froze when he walked into the room and saw Meghan. He knew she was beautiful - he had seen the photos on her Instagram account and online - but she was even more stunning in person.''

As their romance progressed, Omid and Carolyn claim the couple - who have 15-month-old son Archie together - were ''almost obsessed with each other'' and that the prince was ''in a trance''.

Meanwhile, previous excerpts from the new book saw Omid and Carolyn claim that Meghan knew she wanted to be with Prince Harry when she saw how he behaved around her best friend's children.

The authors explained: ''It was there that Meghan got a first-hand glimpse of how Harry might be as a father, falling hard as he expertly won over the Mulroneys' then six-year-old twins, Brian and John, and three-year-old daughter Ivy. Already experienced in charming little ones, he never turned up empty-handed, instead arriving with small presents each visit. But it wasn't just his generosity that endeared him to the kids. Harry was also willing to get on the floor with them to play or smush up his face against the window, his funny expressions never failing to earn a giggle.''