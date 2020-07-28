Prince Harry was so desperate to quit the Royal Family that he originally refused Queen Elizabeth's offer of a 12-month review.

Harry, 35, and his wife Duchess Meghan, 38, stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family earlier this year to make a new life for themselves in America and although the arrangement will be reviewed again next year, it has been revealed that Harry originally wanted to make a clean break.

According to extracts published in The Times from 'Finding Freedom', the new biography of the couple, a source said: ''He was adamantly opposed to the review process.

''Do I rule out them taking on roles for the family in the future? Absolutely not.

''But a full-scale return soon is not likely. That is not down to animosity... they have not yet reached what they were seeking to do.''

Harry and Meghan, who have son Archie, 14 months, together, officially stepped back as working royals on 31 March.

They previously released a statement confirming their new position was under ''review'', and would be discussed again after a year.

They said: ''The preference of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex was to continue to represent and support Her Majesty The Queen albeit in a more limited capacity, while not drawing on the Sovereign Grant.

''While there is precedent for other titled members of the Royal Family to seek employment outside of the institution, for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a 12-month review period has been put in place.

''Per the agreement The Duke and Duchess of Sussex understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties and not undertake representative duties on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen.''