The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have dismissed claims they are to star in a reality TV show.

It was recently reported that Prince Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan would spend three months being observed by cameras for a programme on their charitable endeavours as part of their deal with Netflix, but a spokesperson for the couple have insisted that won't be the case.

The representative said: ''The Duke and Duchess are not taking part in any reality shows.''

It had previously been claimed the couple had agreed to take part in a ''tasteful'' fly-on-the-wall show as part of their £112 million deal with the streaming service.

A source said: ''It will be tasteful. They want to give people a glimpse into their lives.

''They may have had all these lofty ideas about producing epics highlighting environmental causes and the poverty gap, but Netflix obviously want their pound of flesh.

''Much of the docuseries will be about their philanthropy rather than what they get up to behind closed doors.

''But it will still be a fascinating insight and Meghan hopes viewers will get to see the real her.''

Netflix refused to confirm whether royal fans will be seeing the couple on screen any time soon.

A spokesperson simply said: ''The couple already have several projects in development, including an innovative nature docuseries and an animated series that celebrates inspiring women.

''But we are not disclosing any of the programming slate at this time.''

When the deal was announced, Harry and Meghan - who have 16-month-old son Archie together - pledged to ''shine a light'' on the people and causes that matter to them.

They said in a statement: ''Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection.

''Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens.

''We are pleased to work with Ted [Sarandos, Netflix's co-CEO and chief content officer] and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.''