Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, could be ''the most sought-after speaker in the world'', according to a PR expert.

The 38-year-old star moved from acting to public speaking when she married Prince Harry and joined the royal family in 2018, and despite the couple stepping down from their roles as senior members of the royal family earlier this year, PR expert Mark Borkowski claims Meghan is still a popular public figure.

He said: ''In the short, immediate term she could be the most sought-after speaker in the world.

''She's very much on the message with Black Lives Matter, the cancel culture and issues related to mental health.

''Brands want to learn from high-profile people, so having someone like that in the room, it can boost publicity and draw delegates.''

Mark claims Meghan's history as an actress means she has ''remarkable delivery'' when it comes to public speaking.

He added to Fabulous: ''She is an actress, she has remarkable delivery. It's about whether or not going forward there is still the same interest.''

Meghan's popularity as a speaker comes as she recently took part in an online global summit held by the Girl Up campaign, in which she urged people to ''keep challenging and pushing'' lawmakers to create real change.

Speaking about lawmakers, leaders and executives, she said: ''They don't listen until they have to because the status quo is easy to excuse and it's hard to break. But it will pull tightest right before snapping. Keep challenging, keep pushing, make them a little uncomfortable. It's only in that discomfort that we actually create the decisions to reimagine our standards, our policies and our leadership, to move towards real representation and meaningful influence over structures of decision-making and power.''

And the royal - who has 14-month-old son Archie with Harry - insisted there will always be ''negative voices'' but the most important thing is to keep speaking out and demand change.

She added: ''There will always be negative voices and sometimes those voices can appear to be outsized, and sometimes they can appear to be painfully loud. You can and will use your own voices to drown out the noise. Because that's what it is - just noise. But your voices are those of truth. And hope. And your voices can and should be much louder.''