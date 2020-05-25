Prince Charles is fearful about the future of the arts.

The 71-year-old royal is concerned about how orchestras and theatres will survive the coronavirus crisis, with venues struggling amid the lockdown.

He said: ''It's absolutely crucial that they can come back twice as enthusiastic as before.''

Prince Charles - who is a patron of the Royal Opera House - isn't sure how the industry will recover from this point.

He told Classic FM: ''They're in terrible difficulties, of course, because how are they going to be able to restart?

''It is a very expensive art form, but it is crucial because it has such a worldwide impact ... and so we have to find a way to make sure these marvellous people and organisations are going to survive through all this.''

Meanwhile, Prince Charles recently urged unemployed and furloughed Brits to become fruit pickers during the coronavirus pandemic.

He called on those people who are out of work to help the nation maintain its food supply.

In a video message, he said: ''At this time of great uncertainty, many of our normal routines and regular patterns of life are being challenged.

''The food and farming sector is no exception.

''If we are to harvest British fruit and vegetables this year, we need an army of people to help.

''Food does not happen by magic; it all begins with our remarkable farmers and growers.

''If the last few weeks have proved anything, it is that food is precious and valued, and it cannot be taken for granted.

''This is why that great movement of the Second World War - the Land Army - is being rediscovered in the newly-created 'Pick for Britain' campaign.

''In the coming months, many thousands of people will be needed to bring in the crops.''