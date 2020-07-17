Prince Charles attended a socially-distanced graduation ceremony for RAF officers on Thursday (16.07.20).

The 71-year-old royal performed the role of the reviewing officer at the RAF College Cranwell's parade in Lincolnshire, East England, where he was joined by cadets who have completed their initial training.

Speaking at the event, Charles - who is himself a graduate of Cranwell - said: ''I am immensely impressed that you have all managed to continue with your training and reach this stage, given the complexities that the coronavirus pandemic has brought to every aspect of life.

''I know that this will not have been easy and is a testament to the flexibility and determination, not only of the staff, but of every one of you.

''This same dedication, adaptability and willingness continually to push yourselves will be required time after time in your future careers.''

Families of the graduating cadets were prevented from attending the event due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions in England.

Charles' speech was followed by a parade and flypasts of a Typhoon and the Red Arrows, and he subsequently chatted to cadets at an outdoor reception.

The Prince of Wales - who was awarded his RAF pilot's wings in 1971 - also planted a lime tree to mark the college's centenary.

Elsewhere, Air Commodore Suraya Marshall, the Commandant of the Royal Air Force College, said: ''The graduates have endured the most challenging of training periods.

''This is a truly unique occasion, of which all participants can be justifiable proud.''

Charles' appearance at Cranwell marked his first visit to the site since the Duke Of Cambridge's graduation ceremony back in 2008, when he officially became an RAF pilot.

The achievement meant that the Duke was also the fourth successive generation of the royal family to join the RAF.