Prince Charles' ''heart goes out'' to musicians who are facing financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 71-year-old royal has voiced his ''heartbreak'' at seeing musicians and performers around the world suffer as a result of the health crisis, as their livelihoods often depend on being able to put on concerts, which have all been cancelled in order to stop large gatherings where the virus could spread.

Charles - who is a patron of the Royal Opera House - spoke as he dedicated a Classic FM show to orchestral performers, in the second of two shows titled 'A Royal Appointment', which were organised to celebrate Charles' long-time support of music.

At the end of the show - which will air on Tuesday (26.05.20) - the royal says: ''My heart goes out to them in these anxious times.

''It is heartbreaking to think of all the hard work that has gone into planning this year's concert seasons, the summer music festivals, the opera and ballet productions around the country, all of which have had to be cancelled.

''You can imagine the effect on the lives and livelihoods of those incredibly gifted musicians, singers and dancers.''

The touching tribute comes after Charles also spoke about the impact of the coronavirus pandemic during the first show on Monday (25.05.20), when he said he was fearful about the future of the arts.

He said: ''It's absolutely crucial that they can come back twice as enthusiastic as before.

''They're in terrible difficulties, of course, because how are they going to be able to restart?

''It is a very expensive art form, but it is crucial because it has such a worldwide impact ... and so we have to find a way to make sure these marvellous people and organisations are going to survive through all this.''