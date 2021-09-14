Primal Scream have announced three massive outdoor gigs to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their seminal 'Screamadelica' album.

Bobby Gillespie and co will perform the iconic 1991 LP in full at their first headline shows since December 2019, and the biggest gigs of their career, alongside classics.

The Scottish band will kick off the run on July 1, 2022 at Glasgow's Queen's Park, before heading to Manchester's Castlefield Bowl on July 9 and London's Alexandra Palace Park on July 16.

They'll be joined by "very special guests", who are yet to be announced.

Last month, Primal Scream shared a previously unreleased remix of 'Shine Like Stars' by the late Andrew Weatherall.

The renowned DJ and producer - who sadly died of a pulmonary embolism aged 56 in February 2020 - was best known for his work on the landmark album.

And ahead of the release of three 30th anniversary editions of the LP, the band shared the previously unheard gem.

Bobby said of working with Andy in 1991: “It’s the combination of Andy and ourselves that’s just f****** brilliant. He can take that quintessential element from one of our songs and make it really focused. He’s got vision and inspiration, when these days most producers are just glorified engineers.”

The remix and its instrumental feature on the 10-disc ‘Screamadelica’ 12-inch Singles Box, out on September 17.

The same day, the first ‘Screamadelica’ picture disc, featuring the artwork pressed on double-vinyl, will also be made available.

What's more, fans can get their hands on the previously unreleased ‘Demodelica’ collection on October 15, including early demos and mixes.

Primal Scream recently support Liam Gallagher at his free gig for NHS workers at The O2 arena in London.

Tickets for the dates, listed below, go on general sale from 9am on Friday, September 17. They will be available from www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.

Primal Scream's 2022 outdoor tour dates are:

July 1 - Glasgow, Queen’s Park

July 9 - Manchester, Castlefield Bowl

July 16 - London, Alexandra Palace Park