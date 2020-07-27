Post Malone reportedly wants to launch a world beer pong league.

The 25-year-old rapper is believed to have filed legal documents to trademark the ''World Pong League'' name, with plans in place to launch his very own competitive series of beer pong games.

TMZ reports Post wants his World Pong League to operate official beer pong tournaments, competitions, events and exhibitions, as well as selling official World Pong League merchandise, including beverage glassware, drinking glasses, plastic cups, game tables, cup racks, balls, and casual sportswear.

The 'Circles' hitmaker is a known fan of the popular drinking game - in which players throw a ping pong ball across a table with the intent of landing the ball in a cup of beer on the other end - having previously won a whopping $50,000 when he beat Tyla Yaweh.

According to TMZ, Post came up with the idea of a beer pong league with his manager, Dre London, but it's thought the plan is still in its infant stages.

The latest business venture comes after Post announced the launch of his very own rosé wine, Maison No. 9, back in May.

In a statement at the time, he said: ''Rosé is for when you want to get a little fancy. It's a nice switch up and I have been thinking about doing my own wine for a while. It was great to work with Global Brand Equities because they saw the vision and we got to do some super cool stuff. Maison No. 9 goes down smooth, and you're all going to love it!''

Maison No. 9 is crafted in Provence, France, and dons a soft, light ''Provencal Pink'' colour with aromas of pineapple, pear, strawberry and underlined by sweet French desserts.

The wine went on sale in June, and was perfected by the 'Sunflower' rapper during the majority of 2019, when he spent time at the winery in between his tour dates.