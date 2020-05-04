Post Malone's manager Dre London has sparked speculation a collaboration between his client and rapper Lil Uzi Vert could feature on his next album.
The 'Circles' hitmaker's colleague, Dre London, took to Instagram to share a throwback video of the pair backstage from 2015 and teased that they may have teamed up on a track on Malone's follow-up to last year's album 'Hollywood's Bleeding'.
Alongside the snap, Dre wrote: ''I remember these two hustling from ground zero in 2015.
''To see the levels they've brought it to is amazing!!
''I know we got a lot of surprises on this next project, Maybe a Posty Vert idk I just wanted to post this clip from memory lane!!''
The 'Rockstar' hitmaker's manager previously revealed Malone has been working on his next record.
He wrote in a previous post on the social media app: ''I'm sorry I can't stay away from my brother Posty!
''I'll take the chance! Tonight we made a smash on FaceTime now we gonna just go into Quarantine Album mode! If we don't connect energy how the [world] gonna enjoy this summer? Let's Get It!! See You Soon bruv! (sic)''
The 24-year-old star later confirmed an album is in the making.
Speaking during his recent Nirvana tribute live-stream, he teased: ''We've just been kinda f***ing sitting around the house and working on this new album I got coming for y'all, I'm really f***ing excited for it.
''Trying to put it out as soon as I f***ing can, I'm really proud of the music that we're making, and I'm having a lot of f***ing fun.''
The fundraiser - which got the seal of approval of the grunge legends' late frontman Kurt Cobain's widow, Courtney Love - raised over $500,000 for the United Nations Foundation's COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organisation.
