Post Malone's manager says the star's new album is "done" and waiting to be released by the record label.
Post Malone's manager has claimed his record label has delayed the release of his new album.
Dre London has alleged that the 26-year-old megastar's follow-up to 2019's acclaimed 'Hollywood's Bleeding' is “done” and “ready" and that the only thing holding it back is the label.
Alongside two snaps with the 'rockstar' hitmaker, Dre wrote on Instagram: "Our sync & energy always on a Insane level!! Album has been done!! We Ready!! But seems @republicrecords @universalmusicgroup isn’ Posty fans no more need to press me anymore we did our part!! Now it’s time for the label to get the business right before we drop BIG Album! Hit them up! We been ready like u are! #DreVision #2022 It’s Time!!! (sic)"
Malone released the single ‘One Right Now’ with The Weeknd in November.
The 'Circles' hitmaker spent his time in lockdown working on his fourth studio effort and previously explained that he had been trying to turn the "darkest of times" into "something beautiful" with his new tunes, which he teased are "the best" he's made so far.
Malone said he was "just vib[ing]-out and [seeing] where my brain takes me -- this has been a perfect time to make music, and to write songs about what's going on currently."
He continued: "I'm working on an album now.
"There's so much to say in these times that will give people hope and hopefully uplift people's spirits. Because it's a dark time in America. It's a dark time in the world.
"Honestly, for a songwriter to be in the house all day is a blessing and a curse. In the darkest of times I'm just trying to make something beautiful out of it."
The music star - whose real name is Austin Richard Post - really tried to push himself outside of his comfort zone.
He added: "I wanted to take more steps outside of my comfort range and make music that I think - to me - is some of the best I've made.
"And I probably say that every album cycle, but for me it feels so special. I want to make an album that will uplift and show that people are not alone in their times of loneliness and worry and that at the end of the day we all just need to show love to everyone on the planet and figure things out.
"So we're working pretty hard, and I think we're making some incredible stuff."
