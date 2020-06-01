Post Malone took a step back from social media for the sake of his mental health.

The 24-year-old rapper - whose real name is Austin Post - has given ''more control'' of his Instagram and Twitter accounts to his representatives because he needed to ''distance'' himself from the platforms.

However, Post has now shared a personal post on Instagram, in which he apologised for not having spoken out about the death of George Floyd, who died when an arresting police officer knelt on his neck to restrain him.

He said: ''A platform is a terrible thing to waste, especially in times of heartache in our country and the entire world, and especially when someone has the ability to speak out.

''Over the past few months I have been trying to distance myself from social media for my mental health, and by doing this and letting others have more control over posts on my pages.

''That being said, I see frustrations over the blatant miss-use of my social media.

''Especially, when I have a voice to speak loudly, and so far have not. I would like to apologize for that. I watched the video, and when I saw it, my heart sank into my stomach. I am so appalled and so heartbroken. I cannot believe in this day violence like that is so commonplace and still happening.(sic)''

The 'Rockstar' hitmaker went on to declare that he ''stands on the side of love'' and praised people for trying to make a difference.

He continued: ''I stand with George Floyd. I stand with everyone taking a stand. I stand on the side of love. The officers involved must be held accountable for what they did. This can't continue to go on.

''I pray that everyone taking risks and making they're voices heard in powerful and impactful ways, stays safe, and knows that they are making a difference. Please take care of yourselves in this time. With love, Austin.''