Post Malone isn't bothered about landing number ones anymore.

The ‘Sunflower’ rapper doesn’t want to “compromise” his music for the sake of trying to top the charts, admitting he isn't interested in extending the length of his upcoming album - which is believed to be titled ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ - even if it means it is more successful.

The 26-year-old hitmaker told Billboard magazine: “I’ve made a lot of compromises, especially musically, but now I don’t feel like I want to anymore. I don’t need a number one - that doesn’t matter to me no more, and at a point, it did.”

The three-time American Music Award winner believes it's not worth fighting against “your gut vibe on anything”.

Post - real name Austin Post - said: “Trying to shove 20 to 25 songs, it doesn’t work. Talking to the label [it’s like], ‘Oh, if you have less songs, you’re not going to stream as much,’ but the whole thing is that you don’t want to compromise your art and your gut vibe on anything."

Earlier this month, Post Malone's manager claimed his record label delayed the release of his new album.

Dre London alleged the 26-year-old megastar's follow-up to 2019's acclaimed 'Hollywood's Bleeding' is “done” and “ready" and that the only thing holding it back is the label.

Alongside two snaps with the 'rockstar' hitmaker, Dre wrote on Instagram: "Our sync & energy always on a Insane level!! Album has been done!! We Ready!! But seems @republicrecords @universalmusicgroup isn’ Posty fans no more need to press me anymore we did our part!! Now it’s time for the label to get the business right before we drop BIG Album! Hit them up! We been ready like u are! #DreVision #2022 It’s Time!!! (sic)"