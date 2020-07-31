Post Malone has claimed he's seen a number of UFOs over the years.

The 'Circles' hitmaker recalled the first time he allegedly saw an unexplained aerial phenomenon in New York, when he was 16, during a four-hour interview on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

He said: ''I've seen one. I was probably 16. I was in upstate New York and it would just stay there.

''Let me precursor this: My aunt and uncle were very strict, and we had to go to bed at a very strict deadline, probably 10pm. I was looking out the window with my cousin and it's just a light that just stays there and then just f*****' goes off ... I mean, you can't explain it.''

Malone, now 25, went on to have sightings in Southern California and Utah, his current home, more recently.

He said: ''I used to live in Tarzana .. .It looked kind of like, it sounds corny, but like a classic forcefield ... it's kind of like a dome in a circular shape. In Tarzana, looking down at the ****** city. And I'm like, 'How did no one else see this?' But I was there with like f*****' four other people, and they saw it too.''

The 'Better Now' singer also said he believes ghosts 'are real''.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that the record producer wants to launch a world beer pong league.

Malone is believed to have filed legal documents to trademark the ''World Pong League'' name, with plans in place to launch his very own competitive series of beer pong games.

As per TMZ, the 'rockstar' rapper wants his World Pong League to operate official beer pong tournaments, competitions, events and exhibitions, as well as selling official World Pong League merchandise, including beverage glassware, drinking glasses, plastic cups, game tables, cup racks, balls, and casual sportswear.

Malone is a known fan of the popular drinking game - in which players throw a ping pong ball across a table with the intent of landing the ball in a cup of beer on the other end - having previously won a whopping $50,000 when he beat Tyla Yaweh.

The star came up with the idea of a beer pong league with his manager, Dre London, but it's thought the plan is still in its infant stages.

The latest business venture comes after he announced the launch of his very own rosé wine, Maison No. 9, back in May.