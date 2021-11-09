Artist:
Song title: Surrounded By Spies
Year: 2021
Genre(s): Alternative

Placebo’s new single ‘Surrounded By Spies’ is imbued with paranoia and betrayal, released alongside a visualiser as the band prepare to unveil their eighth studio album ‘Never Let Me Go’ next year.

It follows the previously released single ‘Beautiful James’; Brian Molko and Stefan Olsdal’s first song as a duo following the departure of drummer Steve Forrest six years ago. Forrest even gets a nod in ‘Surrounded By Spies’ with the line: “Ex-drummer’s nose stuck in the past.”

The song was inspired by Molko’s experience of having his neighbours spying on him. 

“[I] began to ponder the countless ways in which our privacy has been eroded and stolen since the introduction of worldwide CCTV cameras that now employ racist facial recognition technologies,” he said of the track. “The rise of the internet and the cellphone, which has turned practically every user into a paparazzo and spectators in their own lives, and how we have mostly all offered up personal information to enormous multinationals whose sole intent is to exploit us,”

The album also marks their first full-length release of original material since 2013’s ‘Loud Like Love’, though since then they have dropped an ‘MTV Unplugged’ record, a 20th anniversary compilation entitled ‘A Place for Us to Dream’ and their ‘Life's What You Make It’ EP.

'Never Let Me Go' is set for release on March 25th 2022 through SO Recordings, and is now available to pre-order.

