Placebo have finished their eighth studio album.

The 'Every You Every Me' hitmakers - comprising BRIAN MOLKO and Stefan Olsdal - have told fans their first record in almost a decade, a follow-up to 2013's 'Loud Like Love', is done and dusted and "being primed for release".

The duo have also asked if fans would like them to release any NFTs, retro merch and more before they drop the LP and teased they are also in the process of booking tour dates.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Placebo wrote: "Calling all Placebo fans worldwide on the 2nd of May!

"NFT’s, posters & art prints, masks, cassette tapes, retro tees, a brand new fan club, even a fanzine, maybe dolls.... what placebostuff would you really like to get your hands on? “New music & concerts!!” is the rallying cry & we hear you. Please do not despair & trust that Album 8 is finished & being primed for release. We are also presently busy booking live dates.

"In the meantime, what else can we do for you? Can you help us by letting us know what you’re after? We’d love to hear from you. "And since we’ll all be seeing a lot more of each other soon, we’d really like to know. Sign up to our mailing list and we'll send you a few questions to answer... link in bio.

"It’s better to talk about it first before we get too serious & intimate, don’t you think?

"Peace & love,

"Brian & Stefan (sic)"

If they do end up going down the NFT route, the 'Meds' rockers will follow in the footsteps of the likes of Kings of Leon, The Weeknd, Grimes and more.

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs), are an emerging market within blockchain where single-impression unique digital art and goods known as the 'token' can be sold.