Pixie Lott's wedding plans are ''uncertain'' due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 29-year-old singer has been engaged to model Oliver Cheshire since 2016 and had been planning to tie the knot this year, but now they don't know whether their big day will go ahead because of social distancing guidelines.

She said: ''Obviously it's put on a bit of a [halt]. We're still planning but there's not much we can do until we know the rules for sure. It's still uncertain.

''I don't really want do all this planning and take all this time to have a wedding where we're going to social distance, or have a limited amount of people and compromise.

''We just have to wait and see, after the uncertainty stops, and then we can go for it.''

Updated guidance in the UK says weddings can take place with up to 30 people in attendance, but Pixie insisted there is no way she and Oliver could drop their guest numbers so far, particularly because of the size of her bridal party.

She said: ''I know that the rules have come out that you're allowed to have a wedding for 30 people, but that's not going to work with how many people we've got, it's too high. So we have to wait.

''It's because we've got quite big families and already the bridal party is quite big. We couldn't really squeeze it down to 30, because I've got 13 bridesmaids and five flower girls.''

Despite the uncertainty surrounding their wedding, the 'All About Tonight' hitmaker has ''loved'' her time in isolation with Oliver.

She said: ''It's been really nice to have quality time, because we haven't ever been at home for this long.

''Usually we're moving around and travelling, in different places. That's definitely one of the positives that we've had so much time together. I've really loved that.

''Obviously it's a weird time for all of us, we didn't see this 2020 coming at all! I guess I've just been trying to keep myself busy, doing stuff around the house. I've never actually been in my house for this long, ever in my life, with Olly.

''We've enjoyed hanging the pictures up on the wall that have been on the floor for 10 years. We've cleared out the spare room, we've got a little outside space and we've sorted it out.''