Pixie Lott has been forced to push back her wedding to Oliver Cheshire.

The 'Mama Do' hitmaker had been hoping to tie the knot with the model in the autumn, but they are now waiting until after lockdown so that the pair can have all of their family present.

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on Friday's (10.07.20) episode of 'Good Morning Britain', Pixie said: ''It's so tough to make any plans for anyone at the moment, this year was finally the year when we had planned to make it all happen in September, but obviously because of the situation we can't really book anything yet.

''We've got quite a big family and it's all restricted at the moment, so I have to wait until the rules relax a bit.''

Pixie also explained how she had ended up in hospital twice during lockdown as a result of her clumsiness.

The 29-year-old singer said: ''I am a really clumsy person but I haven't really had to go to A&E much at all, but I had to go twice during lockdown. The first one, I'm not a very good cook and I thought I'd brave it and microwave some soup, I didn't realise how piping hot it can get. It got really infected.''

The 'Voice Kids' coach revealed that she was the first customer in her hair salon for a post-lockdown style change.

Pixie said: ''Luckily I got in there as soon as I opened, I couldn't wait because my roots are really bad, and I've always wanted to go darker. I did that on Saturday, it's called the undone blonde, I just got bored of it in lockdown so I thought I'd do something post-lockdown a little bit different.''