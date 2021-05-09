After dueting with both Rag'n'Bone Man, and her daughter Willow Sage Hart, on 'Anywhere Away From Here' and 'Cover Me In Sunshine' respectively, P!nk now finds herself recounting the story of her life as she reads Willow a bedtime story in the video for 'All I Know So Far'. The autobiographical song, and conceptual video, tell the story of P!nk's turbulent life in a fantastical film that somehow manages to manifest itself as '13 Reasons' meets Tim Burton on the set of 'Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs'.
P!nk starts telling her story in her daughter's bed with Willow quickly interjecting, "no rhyming, no singing", but she is won over as the story unfolds. As we are taken on a journey through P!nk's life we see her portrayed in her high school days as a rebellious teen, in some post apocalyptical landscape with floating eyeballs and aboard the 'SS F**k You', reliving the infamous bow seen from Titanic with her husband Carey Hart.
Other notable appearances in the cinematic and theatrical video are from a Christ like Cher who appears in the sky as an angelic guide in a thorn of crowns, and from Judith Light ('Ugly Betty') who portrays an older incarnation of P!nk. The video is directed by long time collaborator Dave Meyers who has also worked with P!nk on 'Get the Party Started' and 'Don't Let Me Get Me', among many others.
P!nk's new track, a "letter to Willow", comes just ahead of a new documentary of the same name that is due to premier via Amazon Prime on May 21st. The song is also featured on an album that will accompany the documentary called, 'All I Know So Far: Setlist', which is largely comprised of songs recorded on her 'Beautiful Trauma' tour of 2018/19.
