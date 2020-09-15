Pink has admitted her marriage is both ''awful and wonderful''.

The 41-year-old singer credited ''relentless and stubborn idealism'' for keeping her and Carey Hart - who she wed in January 2006 - together, as well as taking the time for couples' therapy.

She wrote in a candid Instagram post alongside a photo of herself and Carey: ''He's still my favorite sweet little dirtball. He and I have been at this a long time, and it is our relentless and stubborn idealism that keeps us together.

''Marriage is awful, wonderful, comfort and rage.

''It is boring, terrifying, and a total nail biter. It is loving another fallible creature while trying to love yourself. It is a lifetime of coming back to the table.

''People laugh at us because we're either fighting or laughing. They roll their eyes when we talk about therapy. But I'll tell you what. It's worth it. All of it. Even when it isn't.''

The 'So What' hitmaker insisted having therapy didn't make her and her husband - who have children Willow, nine, and Jameson, three, together - ''weak'' people but had been very good for them.

She continued: ''Therapy isn't for weak people or hippies or liberals.

''It's for broken people that want to be whole. It's for runaways that want a family.

''It's a lesson on how to sit down and listen. How to love yourself so that the other person can, too.

''I love you babe. I'm grateful we made it to this photo @hartluck.''

Pink previously admitted she and Carey had been attending therapy together for almost their entire relationship as it helped them understand one another and learn how to raise a family.

She said: ''Carey and I have been in couples counseling almost our entire 17 years that we've been together.

''It's the only reason we're still together. He speaks Polish, I speak Italian, and she speaks both. We don't speak the same language.

''We come from broken families, and we had no model for: How are we supposed to keep this family together and live this crazy life? And there's no book that says, 'Here's how to do this.' So we go to counselling, and it works.''