Pink fans will be able to watch the singer's 'P!NK: All I Know So Far' documentary on Prime Video in May.
Pink's Amazon Original Film 'P!NK: All I Know So Far' will launch on Prime Video on May 21.
The documentary follows the Grammy-winner's 2019 'Beautiful Trauma' world tour, which the chart-topper spent mostly accompanied by her husband Carey Hart and their daughter Willow, nine, and son Jameson, four.
Fans can expect footage from the road, behind-the-scenes interviews and personal content in the Michael Gracey-directed feature.
Meanwhile, the 41-year-old singer and Willow recently joined forces to release their duet 'Cover Me In Sunshine', with the aim of lifting people's spirits amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 'Trouble' hitmaker said: "This past year has been so many things for us. Sad, lonely, scary, yes. It’s also been quiet, reflective and a great teacher.
"Willow and I find comfort in music, so we’re putting this song out for no other reason than that we hope it brings you sweetness, sunshine and comfort, too."
Pink discussed the track on social media, admitting she loved recording with her daughter.
She said in an Instagram video: "So we all know this year has been different and challenging and, at times, terrifying and tumultuous and angsty and all the things. I personally find comfort in music. I find comfort in song. I love singing with my daughter.
"It made us feel happy. So we're going to put it out for no other reason than that we hope that the song makes you feel happy. I thought we'd put it out around Valentine's Day as a big ol' hug and a kiss from us to all of y'all."
