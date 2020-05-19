Pink discovered that her three-year-old son Jameson has ''pretty bad'' food allergies when she and him were tested for coronavirus.
The 40-year-old singer and her son Jameson both tested positive for COVID-19 in March and during the testing process doctors discovered the youngster has numerous allergies.
Speaking in an Instagram video, Pink said: ''My dear boy, Jame-o, has turned out (to have) pretty bad food allergies, which we were able to find out in some of the blood testing we had to do recently because of COVID.''
The 'So What' hitmaker shared a recipe for a vegan, gluten-free, cherry tart which she was making for Jameson as he is allergic to wheat, dairy and eggs and urged her followers not to be put off by the snack.
She said: ''I know some of you out there are throwing up in your mouth.
''Trust me, they're delicious, and they might even be better than the real ones.''
Pink recently opened up on both she and Jameson - her youngest son with husband Carey Hart - came down with the potentially fatal respiratory illness, which the pop star says left her struggling to breathe.
Explaining how Jameson fell ill first, Pink - who also has eight-year-old daughter Willow with Carey - said: ''At a certain point around March 18, March 19, March 20, when his fever was staying and going up. I woke up in the middle of the night and couldn't breathe.''
Jameson then complained of ''chest pain'' and suffered with breathing difficulties, which Pink described as the ''scariest thing'' of her life.
She recalled: ''That's the point where you are just kind of like, 'OK are we going to the hospital? Like what are we doing right now?' Because this is the scariest thing I've ever been through in my whole life.''
