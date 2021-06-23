'Raise Your Glass' singer Pink focused on her organic wine label during lockdown.
Pink admitted the pandemic let her focus on her organic wine label.
The 'Raise Your Glass' hitmaker admitted being in lockdown meant she could give more attention to her Two Wolves brand, as she opened up on her "three different lives".
She told WSJ. Magazine: "With the pandemic, it was forced simplicity. My life is sort of that way without a pandemic.
"I go from a two-and-a-half-year tour to a new city every single day to being at home. And I usually go straight into harvest.
"So I have three different lives: I have this touring life, my home life, and then I make wine.
"The workload is huge - it's just me and another woman who make all of this wine. I'm just a full-time mama during all of that."
The 40-year-old star - who has kids Willow Sage Hart, 10, and Jameson Moon Hart, four, with her husband Carey Hart - makes 114 cases of wine every harvest, which typically sell out in a day.
With the music industry heavily impacted by the pandemic, Pink realised there could be a future for her primarily as a winemaker, and she started researching other dark moments in history.
She explained: "I read 'The Winemaker's Wife', which was really fascinating, about Champagne and how the region participated in World War Two, and how they helped fight secretly against the Nazis by smuggling guns in barrels and all the intricate underground caves in France. It made me appreciate champagne more."
However, Pink - whose live album 'All I Know So Far: Setlist' dropped last month - is still working hard on her music, and even learned some new skills during lockdown.
She added: "I learned how to use GarageBand and record myself.
"For a 40-year-old girl to learn how to be alone and record for the first time in her life, it was a huge accomplishment for me because I'm usually at the whim of engineers and producers."
From Her To Eternity is the foundation stone that paved the way for Your Funeral...My Trial, Henry's Dream, Murder Ballads, Push The Sky Away,...
Noel Gallagher reckons no-one likes a do-gooder. He’s so wrong.
David Bowie fans across the globe have something very special to celebrate today as it has just been announced that the worlds's first David Bowie...
In a recent open letter to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, major players in the UK music industry, including Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Paul McCartney...
Megan Thee Stallion pulls no punches and is unapologetically outspoken on her latest single, 'Thot S**t'.
Back in 1979 The Knack were a very big deal, some critics had even predicted, rather foolishly, that they were going to be bigger than The Beatles.
Hollis Lomax; consisting of Will Rowland (Keyboard/Vocals) Hugo Keays (Guitar) Will Ellis (Bass Guitar) and Rob Taylor (Drums), are excited about...
There is nothing more uplifting in this world than watching Billie Eilish - the face of moody teen angst - having so much fun in the video for her...
With the passing of each decade, the music industry is constantly set alight by the...
Pink talks about recording songs for the new Alice In Wonderland movie. The new film...
Even if we've never been to a 12-step meeting, an intelligent script and sharp performances...
Adam is a nice guy who's willing to be faithful to his girlfriend Phoebe, there's...
While the Emperor penguins of Antarctica find their mate by singing their 'heartsong', Mumble is...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...