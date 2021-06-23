Pink admitted the pandemic let her focus on her organic wine label.

The 'Raise Your Glass' hitmaker admitted being in lockdown meant she could give more attention to her Two Wolves brand, as she opened up on her "three different lives".

She told WSJ. Magazine: "With the pandemic, it was forced simplicity. My life is sort of that way without a pandemic.

"I go from a two-and-a-half-year tour to a new city every single day to being at home. And I usually go straight into harvest.

"So I have three different lives: I have this touring life, my home life, and then I make wine.

"The workload is huge - it's just me and another woman who make all of this wine. I'm just a full-time mama during all of that."

The 40-year-old star - who has kids Willow Sage Hart, 10, and Jameson Moon Hart, four, with her husband Carey Hart - makes 114 cases of wine every harvest, which typically sell out in a day.

With the music industry heavily impacted by the pandemic, Pink realised there could be a future for her primarily as a winemaker, and she started researching other dark moments in history.

She explained: "I read 'The Winemaker's Wife', which was really fascinating, about Champagne and how the region participated in World War Two, and how they helped fight secretly against the Nazis by smuggling guns in barrels and all the intricate underground caves in France. It made me appreciate champagne more."

However, Pink - whose live album 'All I Know So Far: Setlist' dropped last month - is still working hard on her music, and even learned some new skills during lockdown.

She added: "I learned how to use GarageBand and record myself.

"For a 40-year-old girl to learn how to be alone and record for the first time in her life, it was a huge accomplishment for me because I'm usually at the whim of engineers and producers."