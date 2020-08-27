Pink has dubbed her husband Carey Hart the ''bionic man'' after he underwent a shoulder operation.

The 45-year-old former professional freestyle motocross competitor went under the knife for rotator cuff surgery on Wednesday (26.08.20), and Pink revealed the operation was ''successful''.

She shared a picture of Carey in his hospital bed, and added the caption: ''My man baby. I love him so. Successful surgery and now, let the healing begin. #bionicman #rotatorcuff #nurseratchetwillseeyounow (sic)''

Carey also took to his Instagram to thank his ''amazing wife'' Pink.

He wrote: ''Surgery was a success!!! Thanks so much to my amazing wife and nurse, @pink . She is my rock when I'm banged up. Time to get on the mend. (sic)''

Before his op, Carey shared a topless photo of himself with his thumbs up, as he prepared to go under the knife.

He wrote: ''It's go time!!!! Thanks for all the well wishes! Ready to get the healing process going. #FixThisShoulder (sic)''

Carey had to undergo a drive-through coronavirus test before he had surgery, and he was then fitted for a sling.

In a series of Instagram posts ahead of the op, he wrote: ''And it begins.... drive through Covid test this morning, then off to pre-op. This one is gonna suck, but gonna put my head down and come out stronger on the back side! Rotator cuff repair. Have a great week everyone. @foxmoto

''Pre op done and getting fitted for my gun slinging holster. Good thing nurse @pink is with me to make sure I actually do what the dr says! T minus 40 hours til I get cut. @foxmoto (sic)''