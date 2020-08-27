Carey Hart has undergone ''successful'' shoulder surgery and he has thanked his wife Pink, who has dubbed him the ''bionic man''.
Pink has dubbed her husband Carey Hart the ''bionic man'' after he underwent a shoulder operation.
The 45-year-old former professional freestyle motocross competitor went under the knife for rotator cuff surgery on Wednesday (26.08.20), and Pink revealed the operation was ''successful''.
She shared a picture of Carey in his hospital bed, and added the caption: ''My man baby. I love him so. Successful surgery and now, let the healing begin. #bionicman #rotatorcuff #nurseratchetwillseeyounow (sic)''
Carey also took to his Instagram to thank his ''amazing wife'' Pink.
He wrote: ''Surgery was a success!!! Thanks so much to my amazing wife and nurse, @pink . She is my rock when I'm banged up. Time to get on the mend. (sic)''
Before his op, Carey shared a topless photo of himself with his thumbs up, as he prepared to go under the knife.
He wrote: ''It's go time!!!! Thanks for all the well wishes! Ready to get the healing process going. #FixThisShoulder (sic)''
Carey had to undergo a drive-through coronavirus test before he had surgery, and he was then fitted for a sling.
In a series of Instagram posts ahead of the op, he wrote: ''And it begins.... drive through Covid test this morning, then off to pre-op. This one is gonna suck, but gonna put my head down and come out stronger on the back side! Rotator cuff repair. Have a great week everyone. @foxmoto
''Pre op done and getting fitted for my gun slinging holster. Good thing nurse @pink is with me to make sure I actually do what the dr says! T minus 40 hours til I get cut. @foxmoto (sic)''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
With the passing of each decade, the music industry is constantly set alight by the...
Pink talks about recording songs for the new Alice In Wonderland movie. The new film...
Even if we've never been to a 12-step meeting, an intelligent script and sharp performances...
Adam is a nice guy who's willing to be faithful to his girlfriend Phoebe, there's...
While the Emperor penguins of Antarctica find their mate by singing their 'heartsong', Mumble is...
Watch the trailer for Get Him To The Greek When Aaron Green lands a job...