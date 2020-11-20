On the 20th November 2001 Pink released her second album, Missundaztood. It remains her best selling album to date having shifted more than thirteen million physical copies globally. It is widely seen as Pink's breakthrough album, following her 2000 debut, Can't Take Me Home.

Pink

The shift in her style from a more overtly RnB influenced sound to an edgier pop-rock sound made for a great transition and a strong audio statement full of sassy intent. The up-front delivery and more energised performance from Pink on Missundaztood is carried through from beginning to end, even on the more soulful, slower numbers.

Missundaztood gave rise to four singles, three of which were huge hits for the singer-songwriter from Pennsylvania. Get The Party Started, the lead single, was released just ahead of the album in October and was a number one in many countries including Australia.

Linda Perry, formally of 4 Non Blondes, originally wrote the song for Madonna. Thankfully for Pink she turned it down and everything else hence is pretty much history. Pink put her own stamp on Get The Party Started with her rasping, full tilt vocal and enthusiastic, infectious delivery. It may be something of a cliche but this tune has surely done what it says on the tin every year since it's release.

The second single, Don't Let Me Get Me, released in early 2002, was not quite the anthem that the first quickly became, however it was still a huge top ten success around the world, including the UK and Ireland. Pink continued to add in rockier elements to compliment her distinctive, fiery vocal. "L.A told me, you'll be a pop star, all you have to change is everything you are" Pink sings defiantly as she affirms her own personality.

The third single from the album, Just Like A Pill, was equally well received by critics and fans alike and continued to raise the profile of the now properly global pop star. The song was another one from the album co-written by herself and Dallas Austin. The moodier, slower pace to the start showcases Pink's emotive delivery before she breaks into the now immediately recognisable chorus. It was another commercial success for the pop star born Alicia Beth Moore, hitting number one in the UK.

Family Success concluded the single releases from the album more than a year after it's release, It may not have had quite the same sales figures as it's predecessors but it did capture the more soulful side that Pink displayed on the album. Her bluesy duet with Steven Tyler, Misery, is another great example; here Pink goes all out torch singer to Tyler's old blues crooner.

After nineteen years the songs on Missundaztood still sound fantastic, fresh and immediate. About the only thing that hasn't stood the test of time is the rather clunky, dated album title.