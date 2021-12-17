Pink Floyd are to release a restored version of their concert film 'P.U.L.S.E.'.

The band will drop 'P.U.L.S.E. Restored & Re-Edited' on Blu-ray for the first time on 18 February 2022, nearly 27 years after 'P.U.L.S.E.' was originally released as an album in May 1995.

The new release will feature the reintroduction of the iconic pulsating light, which was on the original 1995 CD.

Drummer Nick Mason said: "Essentially, it's a device which we thought was entertaining.

"It's an idea of Storm Thorgerson's which related to 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' and the pulse, and it's a live album so the box is 'alive'.

"After that, in terms of seriously deep meanings, one might be struggling a bit."

The 'P.U.L.S.E.' concert film has been helmed by director David Mallet, and it will be available as two Blu-ray and two DVD deluxe box sets.

What's more, the video footage has been re-edited by Aubrey Powell/Hipgnosis, and the cover design - originally created by Storm and Peter Curzon for the 2006 DVD - has been updated with photography by Aubrey Powell/Hipgnosis and Rupert Truman/StormStudios.

Fans can expect the deluxe packages to feature music videos, concert screen films, documentaries, 'Pulse Tour' rehearsal footage and much more, as well as a 60-page booklet.

It comes after 'P.U.L.S.E.' was released as an album in 1995 after a recording was made on the European leg of Pink Floyd's 'Division Bell Tour' on October 20, 1994, at London's Earls Court.

Some of the songs performed on the night included 'High Hopes', 'Wish You Were Here', 'Comfortably Numb', 'Keep Talking', 'The Great Gig In The Sky', and 'Sorrow'.