Pierre Cardin has died aged 98.

The French fashion designer passed away in hospital in Neuilly, near Paris, France, his family have confirmed as they praised his "tenacious ambition".

They said in a statement: "It is a day of great sadness for all our family. Pierre Cardin is no more. We are all proud of his tenacious ambition and the daring he has shown throughout his life."

After news of his passing broke, his official Instagram page shared one of his famous quotes.

It reads: "I have always worked in my own style, which is different from all others. It was always my intention to be different, because that is the only way to last."

Tributes have flooded in for Pierre, who was famous for dressing a whole host of celebrities including The Beatles and Elizabeth Taylor as well as the likes of Naomi Campbell and Eva Herzigova.

Jean Paul Gaultier wrote in an Instagram post: "'Couturier, designer, French ambassador, academician, mécène, throughout his life, Pierre Cardin has carried out a beautiful work. Thank you Monsieur Cardin for opening the doors of fashion to me and making my dream possible."

Whilst Carla Bruni added: 'RIP Monsieur @pierrecardinofficiel."

Designer Jean-Charles de Castelbajac, who is currently the artistic director of Benetton, shared: "His inspiration boosted my imagination. It was as important as the art itself."

Vogue Paris also posted a tribute to Pierre, calling him "one of the finest dressmakers to dream of the future, experimenting with astronaut-inspired fashion from 1950".

On their official Instagram page, they wrote: "His revolutionary designs such as the bubble dress, the 'Cosmocorps' suit, roller pants and the 'Chasuble' cut-out dresses changed the shape of fashion. His incredible career and striking silhouettes influenced both his own era and the designers of today."