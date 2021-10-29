Pierce Brosnan has joined the cast of the hitman thriller 'Fast Charlie' from director Phillip Noyce.
Pierce Brosnan is to star in 'Fast Charlie'.
The 68-year-old actor has signed up for the hitman thriller from director Phillip Noyce, which is scheduled to enter production in January.
The movie is based on Victor Gischler's acclaimed novel 'Gun Monkeys' and tells the story of Charlie Swift (Brosnan), who has worked for his aging mob boss Stan for twenty years as a prolific fixer and efficient hitman.
When a rival boss moves to eliminate Stan and his team, he fails in wiping out the entire mob. Now alone, Charlie will stop at nothing to avenge his friends.
Casting discussions for the other parts are currently in progress.
Richard Wenk has written the script for the movie, which will be produced by Daniel Grodnik and Mitchell Welch.
Screen Media's David Fannon and Seth Needle will executive produce with Foresight Unlimited's Mark Damon and Tamara Birkemoe.
Fannon, the President of Screen Media, said in a statement: "We are thrilled to be working with the immense talent involved with 'Fast Charlie'.
"Pierce Brosnan, Phillip Noyce and Richard Wenk have delivered some of the most commercial, action-filled films of the past few decades. We're certain audiences across the globe will jump at the chance to enter into this exciting world and story."
Damon, the Chairman of Foresight Unlimited, added: "The first film I ever sold internationally was the first film Dan Grodnik ever produced. Now, forty years, and 50 films later, it's great to reunite with Dan on such a fabulous project.
"The Richard Wenk script is both fun and exciting – a killer script – that will make a killer film about an especially likeable killer."
