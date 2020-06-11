Pierce Brosnan has been cast in the big screen adaptation of Brett Marty's sci-fi thriller short 'Youth'.
Pierce Brosnan is set to star in sci-fi thriller 'Youth'.
The former James Bond actor is reportedly set to portray ad-tech engineer Joel in Brett Marty's big screen adaptation of the short he directed and co-wrote in 2016.
The Highland Film Group announced this week that sales of the movie will commence in July over at Marché du Film Online.
Marty co-wrote the script with Josh Izenberg and Amelia Whitcomb.
Jib Polhemus, Paul Schiff and Martin Brennan will produce alongside executive producers Laura Bickford and Hannah Leader, whilst Izenberg is also named as a co-producer.
The story is about ''Renewal'', ''a procedure to remind your body's biological clock. Joel (Brosnan) is an ad-tech engineer who is about to retire at age 70, but his company doesn't want to lose him and pays for him and his wife to Renew.
''His wife returns in her twenties, but Joel's procedure goes wrong, and he begins aging rapidly.''
Brosnan has a number of movies coming up, including Sony's re-imagining of the classic fairy tale 'Cinderella', in which he will portray the resident king.
The 66-year-old star will play the father of Prince Robert, who is to be portrayed by Nicholas Galitzine.
Pop star Camila Cabello is set to take on the titular lead role.
However, up next, Brosnan will be seen in Netflix's 'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga' as Will Ferrell's alter ego Lars Erickssong's father, Erick.
The cast also boasts the likes of 'Downton Abbey' actor Dan Stevens, 'The Notebook' star Rachel McAdams and pop singer Demi Lovato.
Real-life 'Eurovision' host Graham Norton will make an appearance as himself.
Some actual 'Eurovision' contestants - including Austria's Conchita Wurst, Sweden's Loreen, Israel's Netta, and Norway's Alexander Rybak - will also appear.
Whilst Pop icons ABBA - who triumphed with 'Waterloo' in 1974 - will make an appearance, too, although it will be a flashback clip of their winning performance in Brighton 46 years ago.
