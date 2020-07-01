Pierce Brosnan is concerned about his sons' social media fame.

The 'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga' thinks Instagram has ''treacherous waters'' and he and his wife Keely Shaye Smith are wary of how much actor Dylan, 21, and 19-year-old model Paris share online to their tens of thousands of followers.

Asked if he's worried about their social media fame, Pierce said: ''Yes, it does concern my wife, Keely, and I.

''The footprint that they're leaving will stay with them for many years to come. It's treacherous waters.

''I went on Instagram to follow Paris, to make sure that he was acquitting himself well and not entering into any kind of liaisons with folk of ill repute.

''It's a strange animal and you have to be careful with it. It can be narcissistic and you have to balance it out with human lightness.''

But the 67-year-old star is relieved he doesn't have to worry about his sons' career paths.

He told The Guardian newspaper: ''My boys are academic and have a creative instinct and intuition towards the arts. So I don't try to direct them.''

Pierce feels the coronavirus pandemic has brought him closer to his children.

He said: ''We are a close family and this time of covid has nourished and nurtured a bond between us all that probably would not have existed without the lockdown.''

The 'Mamma Mia!' actor - who also had Sean, Christopher and the late Charlotte with his deceased first wife Cassandra - was largely raised by his grandparents as a child after his father left the family and his mother moved from Ireland to London to make a better life and he thinks that allowed him to find his own path in life.

He said: ''My father took off for the hills and, for my mother, it was a very difficult time in the 50s to be a single parent. So, in many respects, I created my own self...

''I'm very grateful that I didn't have the shackles of parenting, so to speak, and really cleaved my own path in life. When, as a young teenager, I told my mother that I wanted to be an actor, she was extremely supportive of that. She wholeheartedly said: 'Follow your dreams.' ''