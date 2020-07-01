Pierce Brosnan and his wife worry about their sons' social media popularity because it can be ''narcissistic''.
Pierce Brosnan is concerned about his sons' social media fame.
The 'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga' thinks Instagram has ''treacherous waters'' and he and his wife Keely Shaye Smith are wary of how much actor Dylan, 21, and 19-year-old model Paris share online to their tens of thousands of followers.
Asked if he's worried about their social media fame, Pierce said: ''Yes, it does concern my wife, Keely, and I.
''The footprint that they're leaving will stay with them for many years to come. It's treacherous waters.
''I went on Instagram to follow Paris, to make sure that he was acquitting himself well and not entering into any kind of liaisons with folk of ill repute.
''It's a strange animal and you have to be careful with it. It can be narcissistic and you have to balance it out with human lightness.''
But the 67-year-old star is relieved he doesn't have to worry about his sons' career paths.
He told The Guardian newspaper: ''My boys are academic and have a creative instinct and intuition towards the arts. So I don't try to direct them.''
Pierce feels the coronavirus pandemic has brought him closer to his children.
He said: ''We are a close family and this time of covid has nourished and nurtured a bond between us all that probably would not have existed without the lockdown.''
The 'Mamma Mia!' actor - who also had Sean, Christopher and the late Charlotte with his deceased first wife Cassandra - was largely raised by his grandparents as a child after his father left the family and his mother moved from Ireland to London to make a better life and he thinks that allowed him to find his own path in life.
He said: ''My father took off for the hills and, for my mother, it was a very difficult time in the 50s to be a single parent. So, in many respects, I created my own self...
''I'm very grateful that I didn't have the shackles of parenting, so to speak, and really cleaved my own path in life. When, as a young teenager, I told my mother that I wanted to be an actor, she was extremely supportive of that. She wholeheartedly said: 'Follow your dreams.' ''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Quan seems like just a meek old businessman from Hong Kong, but when his teenage...
Thomas is feeling disillusioned by the bright city lights of New York following his college...
Richard Haig is a remarkably intelligent, charming, ageing poetry professor, whose life away from the...
One of the strongest action thrillers in recent years, this gripping movie cleverly casts actors...
For one family, starting over is about to become the most difficult task they could...
Unusually gritty and grounded, this terrorism thriller avoids the pitfalls of most overwrought action movies...
The world of counter-intelligence has gotten an awful lot more dangerous. When a visa security...
Even though it never feels believable, this twisty spy thriller has such a quick pace...
During his CIA days, Peter Devereaux was an exceptional tutor in his field. He taught...
Peter Devereaux is a former CIA agent and a brilliant tutor, who taught his ex...
An old-school caper comedy, this goofy romp struggles to surmount its badly contrived screenplay. Fortunately...
Richard and Kate are middle-class and middle-aged parents who have come to the end of...
With a darkly serious theme and a corny rom-com filmmaking approach, this film never quite...