Pierce Brosnan has ''no regret'' about his exit from the James Bond franchise.

The 67-year-old actor played the legendary secret agent in 1995's 'GoldenEye', 'Tomorrow Never Dies' (1997), 'The World Is Not Enough' (1999), and bowed out with 2002's 'Die Another Day'.

And Brosnan has insisted that playing the suave spy afforded him a ''wonderful career'' and it's the ''gift that keeps on giving''.

In an interview with Britain's The Guardian newspaper, he said: ''I do not let regret come into my world ... It just leads to more misery and more regrets.

''Bond is the gift that keeps giving and has allowed me to have a wonderful career.

''Once you're branded as a Bond, it's with you forever, so you better make peace with it and understand that when you walk through those doors and pick up the mantle of playing James Bond.''

Daniel Craig superseded Brosnan as 007 in 2006's 'Casino Royale', and the latter previously hailed the 52-year-old star - who is set to make his final appearance as the iconic character in 'No Time To Die' - for his ''magnificent'' portrayal of the spy.

He said: ''Not my monkey, not my circus. I must say, I do admire Daniel, as in Craig. I admire him for his work, his Bond movies. He's such a great actor. He's done such a magnificent job.''

Meanwhile, the 'Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga' star previously insisted he thinks it would be ''exhilarating'' to have a female Bond.

Brosnan would love to see a woman take on the role and quipped that the guys should ''get out of the way''.

Asked about the prospect of a female 007, he said: ''Yes! I think we've watched the guys do it for the last 40 years, get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there. I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting.

''I don't think that's going to happen with the Broccolis. I don't think that is going to happen under their watch.''