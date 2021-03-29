DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON has announced a release date for 'Black Adam'.

The wrestler-turned-actor - who will play the film's central character - took over New York's Times Square to unveil the US release date for the eagerly-awaited flick over the weekend.

The 48-year-old actor and Warner Bros. Pictures confirmed a July 29, 2022 release date for the movie.

Alongside a picture of the motion picture's billboard in NYC, he teased on Instagram: "A disruptive and unstoppable global force of a message from the man in black himself BLACK ADAM is coming July 29, 2022.

"The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. (sic)"

Filming is due to start in the coming weeks.

Dwayne revealed last week: "We are approximately three weeks away from shooting 'Black Adam' and I can’t believe we are at the finish line with this thing. And what a journey it has been. Actually I can believe it considering how hard we’ve worked over the years."

The Hollywood star first signed on to play Black Adam in 2014, following the release of 'Man of Steel', and amid plans to create a DC Extended Universe of films.

The shoot was actually supposed to begin last year but was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The release date news comes after it was revealed that Pierce Brosnan is set to play Dr. Fate, the son of an archeologist and one of DC's oldest characters.

The big-name duo will be joined on set by Aldis Hodge, who is playing Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

Little is known about the plot, although it's anticipated to share part of Black Adam's origin story.