Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu doesn’t want to dress “like a Christmas tree”.

The ‘Emily in Paris’ actress loves “beautiful” clothes but isn’t interested in “trends” and always adopts an understated approach to her personal style.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: “I love beautiful clothes but I’m not looking for trends. I like to be comfortable in my day to day life.

“When I want to dress up I always think of my mother’s advice: don’t be like a Christmas tree! Less is more!”

The 58-year-old actress encouraged people to adopt a “touch of craziness” to their outfits.

Asked her top style tips, she said: “Simple, good quality, silhouette and a touch of craziness. ‘Allure’, as we say in French.”

Philippine – whose 'Emily in Paris' character, Sylvie, is more stylish than ever in the new series – is looking forward to some time off over the festive season.

Discussing her Christmas and New Year plans, she said: “Relax! Rest! Sleep! Eat!”

But the French star hasn’t always had quiet Christmases.

Discussing her most memorable Christmas, she said: “Probably a Christmas Eve on a ferry in Senegal on my way to Casamance, drinking the night away and playing cards with the captain and the crew of the ship.

“It was surreal and so much fun.”

