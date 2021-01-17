Music producer Phil Spector has died aged 81 of coronavirus complications.
The legendary music producer - who worked with some of the world's biggest artists including Tina Turner, The Beatles and The Ramones and was the creator of The Wall of Sound music production formula - passed away on Saturday (16.01.21), four weeks after he was diagnosed with the virus.
Spector was serving a 19-year sentence in prison for the murder of Lana Clarkson when he passed away. He was diagnosed with the virus a month ago and had received treatment in hospital before being returned to the prison after recovering well. However, he had reportedly been complaining of trouble breathing and was rushed back to hospital, where he passed away, TMZ reports.
He started his career in high school, where he produced the song 'To Know Him is To Love Him', by the Teddy Bears. After that, he went on to produce a number of hit songs including 'You Lost that Lovin' Feeling', 'Unchained Melody' and 'You're My Soul and Inspiration' by The Righteous Brothers as well as 'Be My Baby' by The Ronettes and The Crystals' 'He's a Rebel'. He also worked a lot with The Beatles and produced their final album, 'Let It Be', including the title track and 'The Long and Winding Road', as well as some of John Lennon's solo work including 'Instant Karma' and 'Imagine'.
However, he was most well known for creating the Wall of Sound technique, which he had described as the "Wagnerian approach to rock 'n' roll". It led him to be inducted into the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame.
