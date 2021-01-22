Genesis have rescheduled their 'The Last Domino? Tour' to September and October 2021.

The 'Invisible Touch' band have reunited for their first stage dates in 14 years but will now begin their tour across the UK and Ireland with a gig in Dublin on September 15 this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford will be joined on stage by Phil's son Nic Collins on drums as well as the group's long-time lead guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer.

Genesis were set to embark on their reunion tour in 2020 but it was pushed back until April 2021 due to the coronavirus crisis. Due to the uncertainty surrounding the global health emergency the tour has now been shifted again.

In a statement, the band said: "Well let’s just forget about that last year and focus on 2021 shall we! We can't wait to finally get this show on the road, but we feel the decision to move the tour is the best one for those planning on attending and for us as a band and crew. We hope now we can all relax a little more and focus on the music and having a good night."

Phil is unable to play the drums any longer due to his long-standing spinal condition but revealed that he didn't "force" Nic onto his bandmates.

The 69-year-old musician said: "I didn't elbow him into the band. You can't force a drummer onto these guys."

Genesis 'The Last Domino? Tour' rescheduled dates are:

Wednesday 15th September Dublin 3 Arena

Thursday 16th September Dublin 3 Arena

Saturday 18th September Belfast SSE Arena

Monday 20th September Birmingham Utilita Arena

Tuesday 21st September Birmingham Utilita Arena

Wednesday 22nd September Birmingham Utilita Arena

Friday 24th September Manchester AO Arena

Saturday 25th September Manchester AO Arena

Monday 27th September Leeds First Direct Arena

Tuesday 28th September Leeds First Direct Arena

Thursday 30th September Newcastle Utilita Arena

Friday 1st October Newcastle Utilita Arena

Sunday 3rd October Liverpool M & S Bank Arena

Monday 4th October Liverpool M & S Bank Arena

Thursday 7th October Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Friday 8th October Glasgow The SSE Hydro

Monday 11th October London O2

Tuesday 12th October London O2

Wednesday 13th October London O2