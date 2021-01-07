Pharrell Williams' skincare routine helps him "take care" of his well-being.

The 47-year-old music star - who launched his skincare line, Humanrace, last year - was able to boost his wellness during the coronavirus lockdown by focusing on his skin.

He told Wallpaper: "There is nothing more important, now more than ever, than our well-being, it’s our greatest resource. Wellness is a lifelong self-discovery process that offers meaningful rewards to everyone.

"It was really important for me to create something that reflected that ethos and create something that was accessible and inclusive. This year was the right year to create a platform for that. Our first product was Humanrace skincare because over the years, I’ve really learnt how to take care of my skin, and subsequently, discovered the positive impact it taught me on how to take care of myself and others."

Pharrell partnered with his longtime facialist, Dr Elena Jones , to create the line, which boasts three vegan products that cleanse, exfoliate and moisturise the skin.

Elena found most of her clients wanted a simple skincare routine which is why they developed the three-minute facial products.

She said: "In the 20 years of my busy practice, I have been privileged to see all ages, genders, and skin types. ‘In listening to my patients’ skincare questions and concerns, patients want a simple and effective routine that they can follow in their journey to celebrate their healthy skin. Humanrace celebrates Pharrell’s skincare routine and his love of exfoliation and humidifying hydration with its three-minute facial."

The dermatologist agreed with Pharrell's ethos that skincare is more than healthy skin.

She added: "We wanted to share with the world his simple routine and his belief that we must pause to take a moment to focus not only on your skin but also on your health and well-being."