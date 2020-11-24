Pharrell Williams has shared his skincare routine.

The 47-year-old rapper launched his own skincare line Humanrace on Wednesday (25.11.20) and has now revealed the secret to his youthful looks after he started paying attention to his skin when he first met dermatologist Elena Jones.

Speaking to Vogue, he said: “I started taking care of my skin a little over 20 years ago when I met Elena Jones - we're good friends. And I wanted to understand more and just about skin health. The first thing was just taking a shower is for your body, right? But your face, that's the thing that people communicate with and your face is only as good as the energy that comes from behind it. And that's just understanding that your face is different, you gotta take care of your face."

He begins his three-step system with his Rice Powder cleanser that mixes into a foam before he reaches for his Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator.

Pharrell then showed a set of glass vitamin C ampoules before tapping the serum around his eyes and finishes with a dollop of his own Humidyfing creme across his face.

He continued: "Everybody keeps asking, 'What are you doing? What's your routine?' Everybody's got a different routine and everybody's got different processes and methods. For me, it was always, 'OK, you're gonna need a good cleanser. You're gonna need a good exfoliator, and in my case, you're gonna need our awesome humidifying creme. But the number one thing for me is routine. So that's what we're giving people, a routine for maintenance. Like, take care of your skin."

The products come in bright green packaging that the 'Happy' hitmaker decided to use after becoming inspired by Japanese culture.

He explained: "All the packaging was influenced by my love of the Japanese culture. All of the craftsmanship that goes into the bowls and pottery."