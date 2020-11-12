Pharrell Williams has unveiled his first-ever skincare range.

The 'Happy' hitmaker's Humanrace line was developed with his longtime dermatologist, Dr. Elena Jones, and is set to launch on November 25.

The 47-year-old music star - who has an ageless complexion - says he created 'The Three-Minute Facial’, which is both vegan and fragrance-free, with people's hectic lives in mind, as all it requires is "three minutes morning and night".

Pharrell said in a press release: “I wanted to share my 20 years of skincare experience and education through this product and routine. It’s created to take three minutes morning and night. Your face is the result of the spirit behind it, it’s important to take care of your skin and to also take time for yourself each day.”

The products include a Rice Powder Cleanser, Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator, Humidifying Cream, and a Routine Pack.

What's more, the packaging is made from 50% post-consumer recycled plastic and has a removable chamber that can be refilled.

The all-gender products are also made for every skin type.

Pharrell explained: “Humanrace Skincare doesn’t differentiate by race or gender. We’re creating for humans; we are all born in the same skin and Humanrace celebrates this.”

Dr. Elena, who has been Pharrell's dermatologist for 20 years, added: "This routine is formulated from Pharrell’s skincare experience and we wanted to choose ingredients that are clean, effective and friendly for all skin types. We adhered to the European standard of 1,300 banned ingredients as an important starting point and then we went further to develop our own restrictions. We worked to create products that had no rocks, nuts, seeds, or plastic particles in our formulas to ensure no micro-tears occur which can result in damaging your skin."

The Humanrace skincare line launches via humanrace.com on November 25.