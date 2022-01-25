Pharrell Williams says he is designing a jewellery collection with Tiffany's as he debuts diamond and emerald sunglasses at Kenzo show.
Pharrell Williams is launching a jewellery collection with Tiffany's.
The ‘Get Lucky’ hitmaker teased a piece from the line - a pair of diamond and emerald-laced sunglasses - while attending the Kenzo’s Autumn-Winter 2022 show - the debut of the fashion house’s new creative director Nigo - at Paris Fashion Week.
The 48-year-old rapper told WWD: “Tiffany and I are engaged."
He then said that the sunglasses were the “first of many things I’m going to do with Tiffany".
The 13-time Grammy Award winner labelled the upcoming line a “partnership” after being asked about the collaboration while at the show also attended by Tyler The Creator, Shygirl and Kanye West and his new flame Julia Fox at the Places de Victoiries.
Pharrell said: “No, it’s different. It’s a partnership … It’s about seeing things differently.”
The former N.E.R.D member kept his lips sealed on any further information as he didn’t want to take the shine away from the clothes and his “brother” Nigo.
He said: “I can’t give it away now. I don’t want to go into too much detail, OK because we’re here today to celebrate my brother Nigo.”
The ‘Happy’ singer is no stranger to jewellery design as in 2008 as he worked with Louis Vuitton - another brand owned by LVMH, the French luxury conglomerate - on a fine jewellery line inspired by coats of arms. In addition, he is an official Chanel Ambassador and is regularly seen sporting their sparkly wares.
This new line - which is expected to drop in 2023 and teased on Alexandre Arnault, the executive vice president of Tiffany’s personal Instagram - is a part of Tiffany’s move to rethink its image, which has included a number of unexpected collabs, including with the streetwear brand Supreme and adding big names such as Beyonce, Jay-Z, Blackpink’s Rosé, Anya Taylor-Joy and Tracee Ellis Ross to their roster of brand ambassadors.
