'Bring It On' director Peyton Reed has ''ideas'' about a possible sequel.

The 56-year-old filmmaker directed the 2000 cheerleading comedy starring Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union and admits that he and screenwriter Jessica Bendinger have a sequel on their minds.

In an interview with Variety to mark 20 years since 'Bring It On' was released, Peyton said: ''We have some very, very fun and specific ideas that we're working on. So we like the idea that 'Bring It On' could potentially be this generational thing because the appetite for cheerleading and that whole world has only grown since we made that movie 20 years ago.''

The movie spawned five direct-to-video sequels, although none featured the original cast members nor Peyton or Jessica, although the latter revealed that she is keen to work on another 'Bring It On' project.

The 53-year-old screenwriter explained: ''Peyton and I, over the years, have had fun chats. We're really excited at the idea of possibly pursuing this. We don't have anything explicitly to announce, but we have talked about this intermittently for years.''

Gabrielle, who played Isis in the movie, previously insisted that she would be ''open'' to making another film.

The 47-year-old actress said: '''Bring It On' is the gift that has been giving for almost 20 years. People have been wanting a sequel with the original cast and director and writers, so every so often we toss those ideas around.

''I think people are wondering what other takes there could be with a 'Bring It On' sequel, maybe told from a different perspective.

''We're always open to it, that would be really awesome.''