'Ant-Man 3' will be ''more sprawling'' than the first two movies, according to Peyton Reed.
The 56-year-old director has teased details of the upcoming Marvel movie, revealing the film will be ''much bigger'' and will have a ''very different visual template''.
Peyton told 'The Jess Cagle Show': ''We are working away through the pandemic.
''There's some really really really exciting things in store, none of which of course I could speak to you about right now, as is the Marvel way ... I think the third 'Ant-Man' movie is going to be a much bigger, more sprawling movie than the first two.
''It's going to have a very different visual template.''
Peyton also recently confirmed that Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly will share equal billing in 'Ant-Man 3'.
The director called Ant-Man's Scott Lang and the Wasp's Hope van Dyne ''a partnership'', saying Paul and Evangeline will be of equal importance to the upcoming film.
He said: ''They're a partnership, and she's a very, very important part of that.''
Peyton is proud of the impact of the 'Ant-Man' franchise, especially because it was the first Marvel movie to feature a female superhero in its title.
The filmmaker - who helmed the first two movies in the 'Ant-Man' series - explained: ''I guess technically we were the first Marvel movie with a female hero in the title of the movie.
''Finding that balance in that movie, that's very important to me because that's very much a men's playing field, historically. But that's really, really changing now in a great way.''
