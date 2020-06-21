Hollywood star Peter Sarsgaard has confessed he finds it hard to be away from his family during a movie shoot.
Peter Sarsgaard finds it hard to be away from his family during a movie shoot.
The 49-year-old actor - who plays Gil Colson in the Matt Reeves-directed 'The Batman' - is following in the footsteps of his wife Maggie Gyllenhaal by starring in the money-spinning franchise, but he's admitted to hating spending time away from home.
Asked if he became competitive with his wife during the shoot, Peter - who has Gloria, eight, and Ramona, with Maggie - told The Hollywood Reporter: ''Well, you know, the funny thing, when Maggie did 'The Dark Knight', it was pretty soon after she had given birth.
''I mean, Maggie was breastfeeding when she shot that movie. So, she had one hand behind her back. Like, in between takes, she was breastfeeding.
''So, I think for me, the hardest part was I just always find it hard to be away from my family and do anything. I just want to shoot down the street from my house, but that's not going to be happening anytime soon.''
'The Batman' will see Robert Pattinson star as the titular character, with the actor having previously suggested his incarnation will be darker than previous versions.
He said: ''Batman's not a hero. He's a complicated character.
''I don't think I could ever play a real hero - there's always got to be something a little bit wrong. I think it's because one of my eyes is smaller than the other.
''I love the director, Matt Reeves, and it's a dope character. His morality is a little bit off. He's not the golden boy, unlike almost every other comic-book character.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
Rather than make a standard biopic about the most famous First Lady in American history,...
Jacqueline Bouvier was always a highly independent woman, even when she was a debutant; she...
Director Antoine Fuqua brings his usual fascination with violence to this remake of the iconic...
After the murder of her husband, a widow and resident of the town of Rose...
For a biopic of a real-life person, this feels like an oddly standard mob thriller....
Tobey Maguire, Liev Schreiber and Peter Sarsgaard talk about Bobby Fischer, the main inspiration and...
Irish-American criminal mastermind Whitey Bulger was arguably one of the most dangerous men in America...
Sometimes, the greatest conflicts and clash with smaller and internal conflicts in a major way....
Sometimes, the greatest hiding place is in plain sight. For twelve years from the mid-1990s,...
This may be a slow-burning thriller about eco-terrorists, but it's also directed by Kelly Reichardt...
Josh (Jesse Eisenberg), a radical environmentalist teams up with high school drop-out, Dena (Dakota Fanning),...
With a riveting performance, Cate Blanchett creates one of Woody Allen's most memorable movie characters...
An unusual structure gives this biopic a surprising kick as it explores both sides of...