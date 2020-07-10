'The Crown' will return for a sixth series.

Netflix revealed in January there would only be five seasons of the hit show, but another series has now been ordered, which will take the historical drama - which tells the story about Britain's Royal Family - into the early 2000s.

A series of tweets on the Netflix UK & Ireland Twitter account read: ''News from the palace: we can confirm there will be a sixth (and final) season of

@TheCrownNetflix, in addition to the previously announced five!

''Writer/creator Peter Morgan: ''As we started to discuss the storylines for Series 5, it soon became clear that in order to do justice to the richness and complexity of the story we should go back to the original plan and do six seasons.

''So to summarise - we'll have one more season with Queen Olivia Colman, before she passes the crown to Imelda Staunton. We're just half way through! Lovely. (sic)''

Imelda Staunton will take over from Olivia Colman to portray Queen Elizabeth II following the end of the fourth series.

Despite another series being added, Peter admitted it will not bring the story ''any closer to the present day''.

He said: ''Series six will not bring us any closer to present day - it will simply enable us to cover the same period in greater detail.''

Series five and six are expected to explore the royal goings-on in the 1990s, which could cover the likes of Prince Charles and Princess Diana's marriage break up, Diana's tragic death, and the end of Prince Andrew's marriage to Sarah Ferguson.

Lesley Manville will join series five as Princess Margaret.

The Crown's fourth series is currently in production, and will see Gillian Anderson join the cast as Margaret Thatcher, and Emma Corrin will portray Diana.