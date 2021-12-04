Peter Jackson recently released his Beatles documentary on Disney Plus and admitted that sound restoration was one of the most exciting and important parts of the production.
Peter Jackson has revealed how he restored the sound on the Beatles’ songs for 'Get Back'.
The director recently released his Beatles documentary on Disney Plus and admitted that sound restoration was one of the most exciting and important parts of the production.
He explained to Variety: "To me the sound restoration is the most exciting thing. We made some huge breakthroughs in audio. We developed a machine learning system that we taught what a guitar sounds like, what a bass sounds like, what a voice sounds like. In fact we taught the computer what John [Lennon] sounds like and what Paul [McCartney] sounds like. So we can take these mono tracks and split up all the instruments we can just hear the vocals, the guitars. You see Ringo [Starr] thumping the drums in the background but you don’t hear the drums at all. That that allows us to remix it really cleanly.”
Peter previously revealed that he was nervous about convincing Paul and Ringo that the documentary should be over six hours long.
He said: "We had to own up to Disney and to the Beatles, to Apple Corps, that we thought the film should be six hours long, not two and a half. That was the most nervous time I’ve had on this whole project, waiting for their verdict … The Beatles were the ones that we were waiting for them to look at it –Ringo (Starr) and Paul (McCartney) and Olivia (Harrison) and Sean (Lennon) — and the verdict came back from them saying: ‘Six hour — great. We understand why it’s six hours. We’re happy with a six-hour version.’”
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
Peter Jackson's expanded take on J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit comes to a conclusion in a...
The Lonely Mountain has been reclaimed from the dragon Smaug. The dwarves of Thorin Oakenshield...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and the mini-army of dwarves led by Thorin are facing an evermore...
With wittier action and a few more sharply defined characters, this second episode in Peter...
Bilbo Baggins has narrowly escaped several deadly confrontations with the likes of trolls, stone giants...
Bilbo Baggins, Gandalf and their company thirteen dwarves have managed to leave the Misty Mountains...
Corruption, self-interest and rampant bigotry are so clearly portrayed in this riveting documentary that if...
This first chapter of Peter Jackson's new Tolkien trilogy takes us back to the familiar...
Bilbo Baggins is a hobbit, who lives a quiet life in The Shire. His peace...
This film is packed with involving performances, even though Jackson takes a bloated approach to...
With a relentless pace and seamless effects, this offbeat alien invasion thriller combines non-stop action...
Need I provide a pithy introduction to The Two Towers, the second installment in The...
You think Harry Potter had expectations? It's a beloved book, sure, but it was...