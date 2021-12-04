Peter Jackson has revealed how he restored the sound on the Beatles’ songs for 'Get Back'.

The director recently released his Beatles documentary on Disney Plus and admitted that sound restoration was one of the most exciting and important parts of the production.

He explained to Variety: "To me the sound restoration is the most exciting thing. We made some huge breakthroughs in audio. We developed a machine learning system that we taught what a guitar sounds like, what a bass sounds like, what a voice sounds like. In fact we taught the computer what John [Lennon] sounds like and what Paul [McCartney] sounds like. So we can take these mono tracks and split up all the instruments we can just hear the vocals, the guitars. You see Ringo [Starr] thumping the drums in the background but you don’t hear the drums at all. That that allows us to remix it really cleanly.”

Peter previously revealed that he was nervous about convincing Paul and Ringo that the documentary should be over six hours long.

He said: "We had to own up to Disney and to the Beatles, to Apple Corps, that we thought the film should be six hours long, not two and a half. That was the most nervous time I’ve had on this whole project, waiting for their verdict … The Beatles were the ones that we were waiting for them to look at it –Ringo (Starr) and Paul (McCartney) and Olivia (Harrison) and Sean (Lennon) — and the verdict came back from them saying: ‘Six hour — great. We understand why it’s six hours. We’re happy with a six-hour version.’”