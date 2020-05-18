Peter Hook is set to stream a gig in which he played every JOY DIVISION with his band The Light in tribute to Ian Curtis.

The 64-year-old star - who co-founded the iconic rock group - will pay tribute to his former bandmate to mark the 40th anniversary of his death by broadcasting a gig from 2015, at Christ Church in Curtis' hometown of Macclesfield.

Peter told NME: ''It was the church that Ian used to go to as a kid, he was in the choir.

''We got involved and did a charity gig to save it, which we did - it's still there. We played every Joy Division song ever written and recorded in one go. It took over four hours and I was immensely proud of it.

''Due to lockdown we can't play right now, but we can share this celebration. It was oversubscribed by 10,000, but there were only 400 people there because the church was in quite a derelict state.

''Everyone who was there knew what they were there for. The atmosphere was great. Howard Marks came along and introduced us, God rest his soul.

''It was tough, it was completely stupid and ridiculous, but in the end we did it and it felt absolutely wonderful to play the whole library of my absolutely favourite band.''

Curtis - who suffered from epilepsy and depression - took his own life at the age of 23.

Fans of the late star are being encouraged to donate to The Epilepsy Society, the largest medical charity in the field of epilepsy in the UK.

The show will be broadcast across Joy Division's and The Light's Youtube and Facebook channels on Monday (18.05.20).